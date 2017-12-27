Days of ‘dangerously cold’ temps headed to Charlotte

Fans coming to Charlotte for the Belk Bowl on Friday will be sitting in a brisk but bearable 41 degrees when the game starts at 1 p.m.

If you’re planning to stay in uptown for New Year’s Eve, plan on wearing clothes that cover every square inch of your body.

The bowl game and its pre-game fan party on Thursday night at the EpiCentre are happening just before Charlotte gets plunged into a “dangerously cold” period that will last until the middle of next week, according to forecasters.

Belk Bowl fans will get a taste of it Thursday night, when temperatures are expected to fall into the mid-20s.

But the worst conditions will start New Year’s Eve, when the high will be 38 and the low will be 21. It will continue to get colder Monday and Tuesday, forecasters said.

“A very cold arctic air mass will move into the area Sunday and remain in place through early in the week,” according to the National Weather Service. “This will result in daily average temperatures up to 15 degrees below normal for at least three days in a row, creating the potential for prolonged dangerously cold conditions.”

The high Monday will be 30 and the low will be 18. Tuesday’s high will be 28, with a low of 16. Temperatures will rise above freezing Wednesday to 40 degrees, but the city likely won’t see 50 degrees again until Jan. 7.

Earlier this week, forecasters believed there was at 40 percent chance of a wintry mix Sunday night. Not any more, except in the higher elevations of the North Carolina mountains.