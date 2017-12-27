Charlotte woman being sought in Gastonia homicide

A Charlotte woman is facing murder charges in the killing of a man in Gaston County last week.

The man's body, identified Wednesday as 28-year-old Miguel Angel Valle Romero, was found on a roadside at the end of Sawbill Lane in Gastonia Friday afternoon. The area is in the Mallard Crossing neighborhood near Crowders Creek Road.

PREVIOUS: Body found in Gastonia neighborhood

Doris Maribel Alvarado-Peraza, 27, faces a first-degree murder charge in the case, Gaston County police say.

Officials are searching for Peraza, who they say knew Romero. Peraza's last known address was off of Kentland Lane in Charlotte.

"Further details surrounding cause of death cannot be released at this time," police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.

