Pipe failure causes wastewater overflow near Paw Creek area

Around 1,460 gallons of wastewater reached Paw Creek in the Catawba River Watershed.

Charlotte Water officials reported the overflow Wednesday morning in the 8500 block of Stonehurst Drive. The overflow happened Tuesday and was caused by a pipe failure.

"General Statute 143-215.1C requires that the owner or operator of any wastewater collection or treatment works to issue a press release when an untreated wastewater discharge of 1,000 gallons or more reaches surface waters," Charlotte Water officials say.

Below are ways Charlotte Water officials say you can help:

Toss in the trash: paper towels, wipes, hair, cotton swabs, feminine products, dental floss, coffee grounds, and excess food.

Toss in the toilet: only toilet paper.

Drain in the sink: soap suds, small amounts of foods from plate, and liquids.

Take to a full-service recycling center: used and expired oils and grease.

“A majority of wastewater overflows can be prevented with your help,” said Cam Coley, spokesperson at Charlotte Water. “Anything put in plumbing or a manhole can cause wastewater overflows, spilling raw sewage into your street, your creek or even inside your own home. Even products labeled as ‘flushable’ do not breakdown in the sewer system and can contribute to clogging.”

