No injuries in northwest Charlotte apartment fire - | WBTV Charlotte

No injuries in northwest Charlotte apartment fire

(Caroline Hicks | WBTV) (Caroline Hicks | WBTV)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Three people were inside an apartment in northwest Charlotte when an electrical fire broke out overnight. 

Firefighters say it happened at an apartment on Floral Grove Lane. 

No one was injured. 

Firefighters say the fire was extinguished by sprinklers. 

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly