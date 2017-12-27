One seriously injured in northwest Charlotte shooting - | WBTV Charlotte

One seriously injured in northwest Charlotte shooting

(Carolina Hicks | WBTV) (Carolina Hicks | WBTV)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

One person was seriously injured in a shooting in northwest Charlotte Wednesday morning. 

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say officers were called to the shooting around 3:33 a.m. in the 4400 of Eddleman Road, just off of Freedom Drive.

Medic took one person to the hospital in critical condition. 

Police say no arrests have been made. 

