Four Gastonia restaurants broken into on Christmas

Four different restaurants in Gastonia were broken into over the Christmas holiday.

If Santa were the judge, the people caught on surveillance breaking into a Brixx Wood Fired Pizza in Gastonia would've been gifted coal for Christmas.

"It's probably the worst Christmas I ever spent," says Don Thrower. Christmas had to end early for Don Thrower who owns the Brixx Pizza in Gastonia.

He left his family during the holiday to go clean up all the damage to his business after suspects took bricks to a glass window, targeting the cash register.

"I just saved [the bricks used in the attempted robbery], just in case the police wanted them."

Brixx wasn't the only target on that silent night. La Fuente and Akropolis on East Franklin Blvd were hit, as well as Qdobe on Cox Road.

Pieces of broken glass still sits near the doorway there.

But back at Brixx Pizza, Thrower says he will be beefing up his security systems. So you better watch out, he's telling you why.

"Next time they better be on guard because there will be cameras watching them for everywhere."

According to the police report, the suspects made off with a total of $500.

The manger of La fuenta tells WBTV blood was left at that location and investigators did collect samples.

Police are working to determine whether the break-ins are connected.

