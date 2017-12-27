Boil Water Advisory issued following water main break in Boone

A Boil Water Advisory is in place for the town of Boone following a crash and water-main break in the area.

The 12-inch water main break happened around 12 a.m. Wednesday along Highway 105, closing the area for a time.

The Division of Water Resources advises "consumers boil all water used for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation) or use bottled water."

Boone officials say residents may experience some "banging" in the pipes when water service is restored and that water may appear cloudy, which is caused by air in the pipes.

"Vigorous boiling for one (1) minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water," Boone town officials say.

Town officials warn that consumers may experience periods of low or no pressure.

A car crashed into a fire hydrant nearby.

