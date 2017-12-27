ALERT: Boil water advisory

Good morning. Today is Wednesday, December 27. It's Christine Sperow doing my normal check-in this time of morning. I just wanted you to know first the stories we're following right now on WBTV News This Morning. Turn on WBTV as soon as you wake up to get full details on these stories and more!

ALERT: A boil water advisory is in effect for all of Boone right now. This could be an issue all morning. Crews are working to fix a water main break right now on Highway 105 near Wilson Drive.

DEVELOPING NOW: We're sending a reporter to a shooting call that officials have responded to in Charlotte. Medic is reporting that one person was sent to CMC-Main with life threatening injuries.

BREAKING: One person was shot on Eddleman St and rushed to the hospital. That's near I-85 and Freedom Drive. WBTV reporter Caroline HIcks is getting new information from investigators right now. Watch for her live report right at 5 a.m.

A real life story of heroes coming to the rescue. At 5:30 a.m. don't miss our interview with two rookie officers, one is 22 years old and the other is 25, who saved the lives of several people caught in a house fire. It happened in Monroe. They share was unfolded when responding to what would be their first fire call.

WEATHER ALERT: It's cold outside to start this morning. It's the same kind of pattern we're going to see over the next several days. Meteorologist Chris Larson is going to be talking about who is going to be seeing the next round of weather changes - which will include some rain.

Tune in now!