One seriously hurt in east Charlotte stabbing

Police say a resident of the Mallard Creek neighborhood found a body on the roadside near Crowders Creek Road Friday afternoon.More >>
Police say a resident of the Mallard Creek neighborhood found a body on the roadside near Crowders Creek Road Friday afternoon.More >>
Low housing inventory and rising prices squeezed buyers and dampened the market’s growth.More >>
Low housing inventory and rising prices squeezed buyers and dampened the market’s growth.More >>
According to the Gaston County Police Department, the incident happened in an undeveloped area near Gastonia.More >>
According to the Gaston County Police Department, the incident happened in an undeveloped area near Gastonia.More >>
Charlotte Water officials reported the overflow Wednesday morning in the 8500 block of Stonehurst Drive. The overflow happened Tuesday and was caused by a pipe failure.More >>
Charlotte Water officials reported the overflow Wednesday morning in the 8500 block of Stonehurst Drive. The overflow happened Tuesday and was caused by a pipe failure.More >>
The 12-inch water main break happened around 12 a.m. along Highway 105, closing the area for a time.More >>
The 12-inch water main break happened around 12 a.m. along Highway 105, closing the area for a time.More >>