One seriously hurt in east Charlotte stabbing

One person was seriously injured in a stabbing in east Charlotte Tuesday night.

The incident happened 9:53 p.m. in the 5700 block of Copper Creek Court, officials say.

According to MEDIC, one person was located at the scene with stab wounds and was transported to the hospital for their injuries. The victim's name has not been released.

Police say no one is in custody at this time.

No further information has been released.

