CMPD confirms stabbing in east Charlotte

One person has life-threatening injuries in a reported stabbing in east Charlotte Tuesday night.More >>
Two police officers with the Monroe Police Department are credited for saving a family during a house Tuesday morning.More >>
The wreck happened on Interstate 40 East at mile marker 157. There appeared to be heavy traffic delays in the area due to the wreck.More >>
A Powerball ticket purchased in August and forgotten for four months has turned out to be a winner.More >>
Rockingham County sheriffs are looking for a missing woman last seen Sunday. Shannon Lavonda Cummings, 30, was last seen around 2:30 a.m. at The Budget Inn Motel on US 220 in Madison by her mother.More >>