CMPD confirms stabbing in east Charlotte

One person has life-threatening injuries in a reported stabbing in east Charlotte Tuesday night.

The incident occurred at 9:53 p.m. in the 5700 block of Copper Creek Court.

According to MEDIC, one person was located at the scene with stab wounds and was transported to the hospital for their injuries. The victim's name has not been released.

Police say no one is in custody at this time.

No further information has been released.

