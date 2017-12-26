Missing Rockingham Co. woman found

Rockingham County sheriffs are looking for a missing woman last seen Sunday.

Shannon Lavonda Cummings, 30, was last seen around 2:30 a.m. at The Budget Inn Motel on US 220 in Madison by her mother.

Officials say she was last seen in the company of Joseph Davis in a possible blue SUV with a brown door.

Cummings is an African-American 5'3" woman and weighs about 120 pounds.

If you see or know of Cummings' whereabouts, you are asked to contact police at 336-349-9683.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.