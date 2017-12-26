Missing Rockingham Co. woman found

A two-story Rowan County home caught fire Wednesday afternoon. The fire occurred around 6 p.n. in the 200 block of Hope Lane in Salisbury. Charlotte Fire Department said flames were showing upon arrival.More >>
A two-story Rowan County home caught fire Wednesday afternoon. The fire occurred around 6 p.n. in the 200 block of Hope Lane in Salisbury. Charlotte Fire Department said flames were showing upon arrival.More >>
The crash happened after 6 p.m. near the intersection of Hwy 49 and Central Heights Drive.More >>
The crash happened after 6 p.m. near the intersection of Hwy 49 and Central Heights Drive.More >>
New documents uncovered by the Catawba Riverkeeper show engineers hired by Duke Energy were concerned about the potential for leaks with an old corrugated metal pipe at the company’s Allen Steam Plant as far back as 1977.More >>
New documents uncovered by the Catawba Riverkeeper show engineers hired by Duke Energy were concerned about the potential for leaks with an old corrugated metal pipe at the company’s Allen Steam Plant as far back as 1977.More >>
The 12-inch water main break happened around 12 a.m. along Highway 105, closing the area for a time.More >>
The 12-inch water main break happened around 12 a.m. along Highway 105, closing the area for a time.More >>
Salisbury Police are searching for two people wanted in the alleged assault and theft from a woman on Christmas Eve in the parking lot of Marshall's.More >>
Salisbury Police are searching for two people wanted in the alleged assault and theft from a woman on Christmas Eve in the parking lot of Marshall's.More >>