Charlotte mall reaches capacity with shoppers the day after Christmas

With Christmas over, now is the time people try to figure out which of those gifts they’ll keep and which will be returned to the store.

Shoppers spent a record-breaking $598 billion this holiday season.

The day after Christmas is typically the second busiest shopping day of the year because of post-holiday deals, the desire to spend gift cards and returns.

Concord Mills mall saw quite a few shoppers wanting to return and exchange items. The parking lot reached capacity by the time the mall closed.

In order to avoid some of the return hassle, Concord Mills Marketing Director Emily Zimmerman suggests shoppers learn stores return policies ahead of time.

"I would call the store or check their website in advance and just make sure you know the policies. I think that will help save some headaches,” said Zimmerman.

Zimmerman said after Christmas sales which will last until the new year are also contributing to the large crowds.

