Pets given as gifts are returned to a local animal shelter

With Christmas over, now is the time people try to figure out which of those gifts they’ll keep and which will be returned to the store.More >>
The roar of snow making machines echoed through the valleys near the ski areas of the North Carolina mountains on Tuesday. Ever since cold temperatures moved in Sunday night, along with a little natural snow, it has felt like winter across the high country.More >>
A local animal shelter says giving pets as a gift is not a good idea. The manager of Ruth’s Memorial Shelter, Mike Sims, said as of noon the day after Christmas, the shelter had received four phone calls from people wanting to return pets they received as gifts.More >>
Local anti-toll activists are hoping recent toll developments in other parts of the country have influence on state leaders currently deciding the fate of the I-77 express lanes project.More >>
A Charlotte man has been reported missing after he was last seen at his home. 76-year-old Carwell Pate walked to his mailbox and did not return, according to police. Pate has Alzheimer's and is extremely mobile and known to walk long distances, police say.More >>
