Pets given as gifts are returned to a local animal shelter

A local animal shelter says giving pets as a gift is not a good idea. The manager of Ruth’s Memorial Shelter, Mike Sims, said as of noon the day after Christmas, the shelter had received four phone calls from people wanting to return pets they received as gifts.

Ruth's Memorial Shelter is the shelter for the Humane Society of Concord and Greater Cabarrus County.

Sims said the shelter has a policy that will not allow anyone to adopt pets with intentions of giving the pet to someone else.

Sims told WBTV, the shelter adopted this policy because of the uncertainty that lies with those who are receiving the gift.

However, Sims said they do end up with “gift return animals” who were adopted from other shelters.

According to Sims, if someone does not want the pet that was given to them, they should avoid letting the pet out in the wild and avoid giving it to just anyone.

“You do not want to put them on Craigslist or any other kind of online service because you just never know where the puppy, the cat, the dog, you don’t know where they’re going to end up,” said Sims.

Sims said for those with unwanted pets, it’s best to call a shelter and drop them off there but, unfortunately shelters are often full. If that is the case Sims said try calling an animal rescue.

