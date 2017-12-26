Brisk weather moves in, will stick around awhile

The roar of snow making machines echoed through the valleys near the ski areas of the North Carolina mountains on Tuesday. Ever since cold temperatures moved in Sunday night, along with a little natural snow, it has felt like winter across the high country.

It will stay that way, say forecasters. Even colder temperatures are expected next week. That is good news for the winter tourist industry. In 2016 the week between Christmas and New Years had warm temperatures and rain for much of it.

Kerry Anthony who handles lodging rentals from Resort Rentals in Sugar Mountain says the weather has made a huge difference in business this year.

“Much better than last winter,” she said.

While there are still some rentals available, they are going fast, she said.

“Give us a call and we will see what we can find,” she said.

Shops selling winter clothing reported brisk business. With a lot of the tourists coming from Florida, many did not bring the heavy coats, gloves and other accessories needed for the weather.

Shop owners expect those sales to stay busy. Meanwhile, the ski areas kept making snow into the afternoon on Tuesday. Temperatures stayed near the freezing mark.

Officials say this is supposed to be the biggest tourist week of the winter season and so far is living up to that.

