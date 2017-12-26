Silver Alert issued for missing Rowan Co. man

A Charlotte man has been reported missing after he was last seen at his home. 76-year-old Carwell Pate walked to his mailbox and did not return, according to police. Pate has Alzheimer's and is extremely mobile and known to walk long distances, police say.More >>
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing and endangered man from Rowan County who is believed to suffer from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.More >>
The wreck happened on Interstate 40 East at mile marker 157. There appeared to be heavy traffic delays in the area due to the wreck.More >>
Two police officers with the Monroe Police Department are credited for saving a family during a house Tuesday morning.More >>
UNC Children’s Hospital just launched a new program called “Family Time” and it allows parents to see their baby on a live video feed around the clock.More >>
