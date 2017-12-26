Silver Alert issued for missing Rowan Co. man

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing and endangered man from Rowan County who is believed to suffer from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Richard Lee Wallace was last seen in the 1500 block of Salisbury Avenue.

He was last known to be wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans and boots.

Wallace is a 5'8" white male and weighs about 100 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Spencer Police Department.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.