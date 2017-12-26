Missing Charlotte man found, reunited with family - | WBTV Charlotte

Missing Charlotte man found, reunited with family

Carwell Pate Carwell Pate
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A Charlotte man who was reported missing after he was last seen at his home Tuesday has been found. 

76-year-old Carwell Pate walked to his mailbox and did not return around noon, according to police. Pate has Alzheimer's and is extremely mobile and known to walk long distances, police say.

He was last seen in the 800 block of Plott Road in Hickory Grove. 

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.
 

Powered by Frankly