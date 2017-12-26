Man accused of fleeing from police in stolen vehicle during traffic stop

A man has been detained after he reportedly fled from police during a traffic stop in west Charlotte Tuesday.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers tried to stop a driver who was in a stolen vehicle on Beatties Ford Road at Lasalle Street. Police say the man refused to stop and continued driving.

Police say officers did not chase the man. CMPD's helicopter reportedly followed the man until he stopped, according to police.

The man's name was not released. Police did not say what charges the man may be facing.

No other details were released.

