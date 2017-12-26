Officers save three kids, two adults in Union County house fire

Two police officers with the Monroe Police Department are being credited with saving a family during a house fire Tuesday morning.

According to the Monroe Police Department, Officer Corey Helms arrived to a fire at a home in the 1800 block of Lexington Avenue around 2 a.m. Police say heavy smoke was visible and Helms could see a woman at a window on the second floor.

Police say the woman reportedly threw keys down to Officer Helms who was then able to enter the home. Helms was "initially unable to enter due to the amount of smoke" and left the front door open so some smoke could escape, police said.

Another officer, Dylan Cole, shortly arrived on scene and the two were able to secure a ladder to help find the family who was trapped inside the home, according to the police department. Police say there were two adults and three small children inside the home during the incident.

While rescuing the family, Helms and Cole each carried one of the small children to safety, police said. A short time later, firefighters with the Monroe Fire Department arrived on scene and controlled the fire.

Police say baby bottles that were left boiling on the stove were the cause of the fire. It is unclear how much damage the fire caused.

Monroe Police Chief Bryan Gilliard released this statement Tuesday:

“I am extremely proud of the actions of these two officers. Their decisions to put themselves in a dangerous situation to protect and save the people in that house, truly exemplifies all that being a police officer stands for. These situations are not something you come across every day and I am proud that these officers used their training and skills to potentially save five lives.”

Officers say all of the residents were treated by Emergency Medical Services on scene.

