Crews respond to fatal rollover wreck in Iredell County

One person has been confirmed dead in a rollover wreck in Iredell County Tuesday afternoon.

The wreck happened on Interstate 40 eastbound at mile marker 157. According to EMS, additional patients were transported to the hospital however, it is not clear how many more patients there are and the extent of their injuries.

There appeared to be heavy traffic delays in the area due to the wreck.

No other details were released.

