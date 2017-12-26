BLOG: Little to no snow expected for the Charlotte area

Our cold temperatures will continue to sit on the cold side the next several days and we’ll be dry through at least Thursday afternoon. Highs Tuesday afternoon will only be in the mid 40s.

A lot of folks have been talking about the possibility of SNOW over the past couple of days! The problem is that we’ve been talking about the possibility of snow coming up Thursday night and overnight Friday morning. When you get super excited about snow, and start hollering about snow fall amounts five days before the event, you are setting yourself up for disappointment. Sorry Charlie… what looked like a snowy/icy/wintry mess for Friday morning looks like a miss for the Charlotte-Metro, according to Tuesday's data.

Yes, there is still a wintry storm rolling into the deep south on Thursday night, but most of the current guidance now keeps the precipitation well to the south and east of the Charlotte area. Thus, there is more and more confidence that we will see little to no accumulating wintry precipitation here.

Does that mean there is no chance for snow in Charlotte on Friday? No. We may still see a few snow showers (But I doubt it). And we will certainly keep watching the latest model runs to see if they start to see if they hold or if they shift this winter storm back towards the NC Piedmont.

Nobody likes a good snow storm more than I do, but just remember to temper your enthusiasm when you’re talking about a weather maker that still more five days (now three) away. Forty-eight hours out is sort of a realistic window for forecasters to start putting snowfall totals to a forecast.

Have a great Tuesday!

- Meteorologist Chris Larson

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.