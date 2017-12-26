NASCAR hosts 'UnDeck the Hall' event for fans to pick racing gift

NASCAR fans, rejoice!

Are you a NASCAR fan? If so, you may want to head over to the NASCAR Hall of Fame Tuesday morning for their annual "UnDeck the Hall" event. Fans can select a NASCAR-themed gift including autographed souvenirs, cars, race tickets, apparel, gear, sheet metal and more, officials say.

The event will be held at the NASCAR Hall of Fame on East Martin Luther King Boulevard. The event is expected to begin at 10 a.m. and will last until 5 p.m.

According to the event's Facebook page, the event is free with paid admission to the NASCAR Hall of Fame. You can buy tickets here.

If you plan on snagging a gift, you're encouraged to arrive for the "best selection," the Facebook page stated.

