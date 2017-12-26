Fund raiser for Rowan Hospice and Palliative Care honors memory of loved ones

A special "Lights of Love" fundraiser is underway to benefit Rowan Hospice and Palliative Care.

Luminaries may be purchased in honor or memory of a loved one. For each contribution of $20, a luminary will be placed along with the name of the of the individual being honored or remembered.

The luminaries will be on display in the front lobby of the Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House, located at 1229 Statesville Blvd, Salisbury

Luminaries can be purchased and are on display now until January 1, 2018

"During the holiday season memories are shared and thoughts of the future are anticipated. Memories are our way of holding onto the people we hold dear and the holidays are a special time to remember them," according to a press release. "Participation in “Lights of Love” will assist Rowan Hospice and Palliative Care to continue to provide care and services to area patients and families who are facing the physical and emotional challenges of serious illness."

Call the Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House at 704-603-3900 for more information.

