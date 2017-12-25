Monroe girl's handmade ornaments raise thousands for sick children

A 10-year-old Monroe girl has raised $7,691 to support other children in need this Christmas.

Sarah Porter was born with Hemangioma, a collection of blood vessels that in her case, was very aggressive. Her parents say she is still undergoing surgical treatment for the correction of the damage the condition called. Porter’s parents say she was supported by an organization called Hometown Heroes through it all.

Now, Porter has worked hard to help the organization she credits for helping her.

To give back to the group and the other children it helps, she has created a tradition of each year, fashioning hand-made Christmas ornaments to sell at an unfixed price. Donators are encouraged to give whatever they would like in exchange for the festive holiday decorations.

In this fifth year of the fundraiser, the family posted on its informational Facebook page “Sarah’s Annual Ornament Fundraiser” that Porter raised $7,691 to send to Hometown Heroes.

The family writes, “From the four of us in ornament land- we wish you and your families a wonderful Christmas, and continued prayers for the kids in HTH.”

