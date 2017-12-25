More cold on the way following chilly Christmas

* Cold weather sticks around

* Pretty quiet for now

* Late week winter weather?

After a weekend in the 60s and 70s, Christmas Day's 48 high may have come as quite a shock! Temperatures won't likely change much in the week ahead.

Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the upper 40s.

Thursday will be even colder as highs won't even make it to 40 degrees! There is also possibly some precipitation moving in.

That means there could be a bit of a winter mix Thursday night and Friday morning. Models aren't agreeing, however. A few seem to be backing off on the precipitation chance so we will continue to monitor the situation.

Either way, it will be cold right into the new year, with highs in the 30s and 40s every day.

Merry Christmas!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

