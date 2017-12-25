Four arrested, charged in connection with drug bust

Four people were arrested after narcotics investigators executed a search warrant in Lincoln County Friday.

Lincoln County deputies executed a search warrant in the 2700 block of Hull-McGinnis Road in Lincolnton.

Deputies received information that the residence had large amounts of meth and was a location where drugs were being sold.

Officials found four adults and two small children in the home during the search warrant.

Over 26 grams of meth, multiple glass pipes, drug paraphernalia, marijuana, over $4,300 in cash and four firearms were seized from the house.

Deputies arrested Stephen Wayne Blanton and charged him with one felony count each of possession of a firearm by a felon, conspiracy to possess meth, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, and conspiracy. He is also charged with one misdemeanor count each of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor child abuse.

Tracy Michelle Blanton was arrested and charged with one felony count each of maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance and conspiracy. She is also charged with one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and misdemeanor child abuse.

Ethan James Johnson was arrested and charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robin Wayne Estep was served with an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.

