Two trailers destroyed in northwest Charlotte fire

Two families are without their homes Christmas morning after an overnight fire.

According to CMPD, a call came in at 2:20 a.m. Monday regarding a house fire.

Charlotte Fire Department found two trailers on fire in the Bellhaven Estates in the 7100 block of Bellhaven Blvd off Brookshire Blvd.

There were two adults in one trailer and three adults and three children in the other trailer. They were all able to escape uninjured.

CMPD says both trailers are destroyed and Red Cross is assisting in housing one of the families. The other family is staying with family nearby.

Officials say the fire was accidental due to an electrical problem. The total damage for both homes is $50,000.

