Woman said man owed her $150 for prostitution, so she flagged down a state trooper

UNION COUNTY, NC (Lavendrick Smith/The Charlotte Observer) - A man and a woman were arrested Thursday after they decided to flag down a South Carolina state trooper to settle a dispute over money.

The money, the trooper said, was for prostitution.

The two were arguing on a highway in Union County when they stopped the trooper, who told sheriff’s deputies the dispute was over prostitution money, according to multiple media reports.

The woman, 30-year-old Kimberly Moore, said the man offered her $150, according to Fox Carolina. The man, 60-year-old Robert Sartor Jr., admitted he planned on getting a motel room and offering Moore $150. However, Sartor claimed Moore owed him money for driving her around, the TV station reported.

Sartor was wearing gym shorts with no underwear during the encounter. A deputy said that’s how johns typically dress when they are looking for a prostitute, the Union Daily Times reported.

He was asked to empty his pockets, and an object for sexual gratification fell out, according to the newspaper.

Both Moore and Sartor were charged with prostitution, first offense, according to reports.