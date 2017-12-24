Cold comes just in time for Christmas

* COLD for Christmas!

* Mountain snow showers

* Cold all week!

Hope you're having a good Christmas! If you've been waiting for Christmas-like weather, here you go! Tonight, lows will fall close to freezing.

For the mountains, there could be snow showers from this evening into the night.

There could even be a few flurries sticking around for Christmas Day. Accumulations should be light, maybe up to an inch at most. Still, fun for Christmas.

For the rest of us, Christmas Day will be variably cloudy and quite chilly! Highs will be in the mid 40s, about 15 degrees cooler than today.

The rest of the week will be below average. In fact, we may not see 50 degrees again all week. Highs will range in the 40s through Wednesday. Thursday and Friday will only feature highs in the mid to upper 30s and precipitation is moving in.

That means we could be looking at a winter mix Thursday night and Friday morning. Right now, it looks like the most likely scenario would be sleet/ freezing rain. However, we will keep an eye on it all week!

In the meantime, have a wonderful Christmas!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock.

