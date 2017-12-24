A tour of Speedway Christmas with President and CEO of Speedway Motorsports Marcus Smith

We had the opportunity to tour Speedway Christmas with President and CEO of Speedway Motorsports, Marcus Smith.

In part one of our interview, it's all about the holiday spirit and the light show at the track.

Watch the video for a glimpse of the 3 million lights Charlotte Motor Speedway has on display this year.

Also, there's still time for you to go out and see the light show! Speedway Christmas is open through December 31 (closed on December 25) from 6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

For more information visit http://www.charlottemotorspeedway.com/tickets/speedway-christmas/.

