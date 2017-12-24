Firefighter injured after truck overturns in Rutherford County

A firefighter was injured after a fire vehicle overturned in Rutherford County Sunday.

According to fire officials, the incident happened in the 2600 block of Cove Road.

A unit from the Shingle Hollow Fire Department was responding to a medical emergency when the truck was forced off the road by a passing vehicle.

The truck ran up an embankment and overturned.

The driver was trapped but was rescued and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

This is a developing story and no further information has been released.

