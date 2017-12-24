Man dead after car hits bicycle in south Charlotte

A man is dead after a car struck him while riding a bicycle in south Charlotte Sunday afternoon.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened at the intersection of Johnston Road and Pineville-Matthews Road.

The man has been identified as 57-year-old Francis Male, Jr.

The driver was traveling in a Toyota westbound on Pineville-Matthews Road at a high rate of speed upon entering the intersection. The driver apparently sped up to beat a yellow light before it turned red.

Police say the driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. The driver was screened for alcohol and drug use, but showed no signs of impairment. The driver was not injured

Police say Male was wearing a helmet when he was struck.

Speed for the Toyota has been determined to be a factor in this case and the driver has been charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle.

Detectives are conducting a traffic fatality investigation at Johnston Rd/Pineville-Matthews Rd. One person pronounced deceased on scene. — CMPD News (@CMPD) December 24, 2017

CMPD is conducting a traffic fatality investigation in this crash.

Any witnesses to this crash are asked to call police at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

This is an active investigation and no further information has been released.

