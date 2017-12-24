Sweet potato latkes - | WBTV Charlotte

Sweet potato latkes

Ingredients:

  • 4 large sweet potatoes
  • 1 bunch of green onions 
  • 4 whole eggs
  • 1/2 cup flour
  • 1 tablespoon pumpkin spice
  • 1 teaspoon cajun seasoning 
  • 1 teaspoon salt

1. Shred sweet potatoes and finely chop green onions

2. Mix potatoes, onions, eggs and seasoning

3. Add flour and combine

5. Grill green onion stalks and serve with chipotle cream sauce

Yields 12 cakes

Chipotle Cream Sauce

  • 1 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 cup sour cream
  • 2 tablespoon cilantro
  • 1/2 teaspoon chipotle powder

