Christmas cookies with Santa

Recipe:

1 cup (2 sticks) butter

3/4 cup white sugar

3/4 cup brown sugar

2 eggs

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

2 1/2 cups of all purpose flour

1 teaspoon of baking soda

1/2 teaspoon of salt

1 bag of chocolate chips

Mix together the butter and sugars until creamy. Add the eggs and vanilla and mix until combined. In a separate bowl mix together flour baking soda and salt. Gradually add the flour mixture to the creamed butter and sugar mixture. Once all ingredients are combined drop 1 tablespoon of dough into baking sheet. Place cookies in preheated oven for seven to eight minutes for soft and chewy cookies. Remove from sheet, allow to cool and enjoy!

