Carolina Panthers can join an elite group by beating banged-up Bucs to make playoffs

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened at the intersection of Johnston Road and Pineville-Matthews Road.More >>
The list of the “30 Most Exciting Food Cities in America 2017” has been issued and Charlotte is nowhere to be seen. Instead, you’ll find not one, but two other North Carolina cities: Asheville, which is believable, and Raleigh, which will likely make a lot of people giggle.More >>
After the tumult of last weekend’s shocking and disturbing allegations against Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson settled down, there was this matter of preparing for a game – an important one, at that.More >>
A man whose address is listed as "the streets of Salisbury" is now staying in the detention center as a result of his arrest on a long list of charges.More >>
On Friday, Dec. 29, Rowan Public Library is hosting a Book Talk featuring Tim O’Brien’s “The Things They Carried” from Noon to 2 p.m. in Stanback Auditorium at Headquarters, located at 201 W. Fisher St. in Salisbury.More >>
