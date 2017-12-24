Rowan Public Library hosts “The Things They Carried” Book Talk

On Friday, Dec. 29, Rowan Public Library is hosting a Book Talk featuring Tim O’Brien’s “The Things They Carried” from Noon to 2 p.m. in Stanback Auditorium at Headquarters, located at 201 W. Fisher St. in Salisbury.

This free, lunchtime event is open to the public and is intended for teens and adults. Participants are invited to bring their lunch and/or enjoy the provided light refreshments; drop-ins are welcome.

This RPL Book Talk will be led by a panel that includes Salisbury Post’s Deirdre Parker-Smith and South Main Book Company’s Wendy Beeker. The moderated discussion is designed to allow participation by those familiar with the book as well as those who are simply curious and want to learn more before reading.

“The Things They Carried” was first published in 1990, and the collection of related short stories was described by New York Times reviewer Robert R. Harris as “on the list of best fiction about any war.” It recounts the experiences of an American platoon in Vietnam and afterwards. From Lieutenant Jimmy Cross to the character Tim O’Brien, the characters are memorable, and (the author) O’Brien deftly weaves an account that is at times haunting and leaves readers questioning larger ideas, such as, for example, the role of “truth” in a war story.

“The Things They Carried” can be purchased at South Main Book Company, located at 110 S. Main St. in Salisbury. It is also available through RPL’s circulating collection. For more information about this event, visit www.rowanpubliclibrary.org, email Laurie.Lyda@rowancountync.gov, or contact your nearest branch.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.