CMPD investigating car crash in east Charlotte

A car overturned in east Charlotte early Sunday morning after crashing into another car.

The crash occurred around 3 a.m. in the 6300 block of Bonnybrook Lane.

The driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries and was transported, officials say.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say it is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were a contributing factor to the crash.

CMPD is investigating the cause of the crash.

Officials have not said if any charges will be filed and have not released any names.

No further information has been released at this time.

