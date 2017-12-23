Man dead after heavy house fire in Catawba County

A man is dead after a heavy fire at a mobile home in Catawba County Saturday night.

According to fire officials, the incident happened in the 5800 block of Rosies Hollow Road.

The fire was reported at a single wide mobile home, and several firefighters responded to the scene.

There's no word on any other injuries in this fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown and no further information has been released.

