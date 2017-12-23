William G. Curlin, former Bishop of Charlotte, dies at age 90

The Most Reverend William G. Curlin, Bishop Emeritus of the Diocese of Charlotte, died at age 90 Saturday.

He died of cancer while at Carolinas Medical Center.

Bishop Curlin was the third Bishop of the Diocese of Charlotte, serving from 1994 until his retirement in 2002.

In a statement, current Bishop Peter J. Jugis spoke about Bishop Curlin.

“Bishop Curlin was an inspiring and faith-filled shepherd of our diocese who had a special love for the poor and ministry to those who were sick and near death," Bishop Jugis said.

"May he rest in the peace of Christ, knowing that his tireless efforts brought many to salvation in the Lord.”

