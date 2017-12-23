Rain moves out, cold moves in for holiday week

* Showers move out

* Chilly for Christmas

* Mountain Christmas snow?

We are watching the showers move across the Carolinas and then out for the night. Lows will fall to the mid 40s. Christmas Eve will still feature more clouds than sun but rain chances are much lower. Highs will reach the mid 50s.

Christmas day looks to be partly sunny and dry with the exception of the mountains where some flurries could be falling late Christmas Eve and Christmas morning! Elevations above 3,500 feet could even have up to an inch of snow to wake up to. For the rest of us, it will at least feel like Christmas, with highs in the mid 40s.

The rest of the week will be quite chilly. We may not even see 50 degrees again this year! We'll be in the upper 40s Tuesday and Wednesday... then the lower 40s Thursday and Friday. Some models are even indicating there could be a winter mix by Friday. We'll be watching it all week...

Merry Christmas!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock.

