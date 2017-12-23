Man dead after car crash in Burke County

A man is dead after a car crash in Burke County Saturday.

The incident happened near Connelly Springs on Icard Rhodhiss Road.

The vehicle reportedly went off the road and struck a culvert in a driveway.

The man's identity has not been released, and there's no word on what led to the crash.

There is no word on any other injuries in this incident.

No further information has been released.

