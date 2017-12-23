Pedestrian struck, injured in north Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

Pedestrian struck, injured in north Charlotte

A pedestrian was injured after being struck in north Charlotte Saturday night.

According to Medic, the incident happened in the 7700 block of North Tryon Street 

The person was treated for serious injuries at Carolinas Medical Center, according to Medic.

There's no word on what happened in this incident.

No further information has been released.

