Life threatening injuries in north Charlotte shooting

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of LaSalle Street in north Charlotte Saturday morning.

The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m.

According to MEDIC, one victim was located at W Trade St and I-77 northbound. The patient was transported to CMC with critical injuries but is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

