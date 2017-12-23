Life threatening injuries in north Charlotte shooting - | WBTV Charlotte

Life threatening injuries in north Charlotte shooting

(Jordan Sawyers | WBTV) (Jordan Sawyers | WBTV)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of LaSalle Street in north Charlotte Saturday morning.

The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m.

According to MEDIC, one victim was located at W Trade St and I-77 northbound. The patient was transported to CMC with critical injuries but is expected to survive. 

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

