Police: Swim coach arrested for having sex with teen girl

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Police say a swim coach in North Carolina has been arrested after having sex with a 15-year-old girl he was coaching.

Raleigh Police said 43-year-old Nathan Weddle is charged with four counts of indecent liberties with a child and six counts of statutory rape.

Media reports say that arrest warrants against Weddle show he had sex with the girl last summer.

Weddle's bond was set at $5 million and he was ordered to give a DNA sample.

Weddle's lawyer, Anna Smith Felts, says he is working with prosecutors and has done whatever they asked so far.

Weddle is the coach of Capital Area Swim Team.

