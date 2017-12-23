Man shot to death in N Carolina barbecue joint parking lot

TRINITY, N.C. (AP) - Authorities say a man has been shot and killed in the parking lot of a barbecue restaurant in North Carolina.

Randolph County deputies did not give a reason why 27-year-old Larry Campbell was shot outside BBQ Joe's in Trinity around 4 p.m. Friday.

Authorities say 39-year-old Michael Russ was arrested a short time later after driving away on Interstate 85.

Deputies said in a news release that Russ is charged with murder and being held without bond. It wasn't known if he had a lawyer.

