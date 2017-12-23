No injuries reported in south Charlotte house fire

Firefighters responded to a fire in south Charlotte Saturday morning.

The fire happened around 10 a.m. in the 6700 block of Raven Place.

According to Charlotte Fire Department, 23 firefighters controlled the incident.

No injuries were reported but two adults were displaced. The estimated total loss is $15,000.

The fire was deemed accidental and was electrical in nature.

