Police search for wanted man in Iredell Co. bank robbery

Police are searching for a man who is accused of robbing a bank in Statesville Friday evening.

The incident occurred at the First National Bank in the 3400 block of Broad Street just before 6 p.m.

Upon arrival, reports stated officers discovered that a man entered the bank armed with a gun, demanded money, and then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

The robber left in a dark colored passenger car.

Officials say no employees were harmed during the robbery.

Police searched the surrounding area for the robber and matching car however neither were located.

The robber is described as a black male, tall, with a short goatee. He was wearing a hooded sweatshirt with the hoot up and a baseball cap underneath the hood.

Officials are investigating the robbery and ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 704-662-1340.

