Registration underway for classes at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College

From Rowan-Cabarrus Community College: Registration for spring classes at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College is now underway, according to a press release from RCCC.

The College has made significant changes to registration and course schedules to accommodate students better. For instance, many online courses are being offered, making it more convenient for students to enroll and take classes from any location.

“Rowan-Cabarrus has small classes with student-focused faculty at an affordable price tag,” said Dr. Michael Quillen, vice president of academic programs. “We encourage students to register early to ensure they can secure their preferred classes.”

The College has a variety of programs to choose from and academic advisors to assist students with selecting the best program of study to suit their educational needs; whether that means working on completing an associate degree or entering into the transfer of credits program to save money on general education courses. The College offers a variety of suitable academic options for Cabarrus and Rowan County residents to take advantage of to get ahead in securing a better future for their families and themselves.

“Our 18:1 student-faculty ratio means that our instructors, educated with a minimum of a master’s degree, can give each student the individual attention they deserve,” said Quillen.

For many, it is increasingly difficult to figure out how to afford the cost of a college degree. Today, the rising costs of a college education present barriers to even middle-class families. Rowan-Cabarrus is an affordable option with in-state tuition costing only $76 per credit hour, making the cost of a full 12 credit semester just a little over $1,000.

“Many of our students receive high-quality education credits at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College that they can then transfer to any state university in North Carolina. The cost savings in tuition, fees, textbooks, and housing is significant,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of the College.

Approximately half of all Rowan-Cabarrus students intend to transfer to a four-year college or university. Top state institutions like the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Appalachian State University and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, accept many Rowan-Cabarrus graduates as transfer students every year.

Gone are the days where the only path to a four-year degree is to go directly to a university. Today, nearly half of all students graduating with a four-year degree have attended a two-year institution. High-quality and affordably priced classes are persuading more students to begin their quest for a bachelor's degree at a community college.

Students can now transfer from Rowan-Cabarrus virtually seamlessly, thanks to a recently revised state-wide transfer agreement that streamlines and clarifies the process.

Enrolling at Rowan-Cabarrus has never been easier; students may apply online at www.rccc.edu/apply, or stop by either of the College’s Navigation Stations, located at North and South Campus, for in-person assistance with the enrollment process.

For new students, financial aid assistance through the federal government takes time to process, so prospective students should act as soon as possible if they’re planning to utilize this assistance.

For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, please visit www.rccc.edu/apply or call 704-216-RCCC (7222). The College is currently accepting applications for spring 2018 classes that begin on Monday, January 8, 2018.

