'Cops Target Kids' continues in Kannapolis

Five years ago, the Kannapolis Police Department partnered with Kannapolis City School System to help identify disadvantaged children in the community.

The program titled “Cops Target Kids for Christmas” identifies the real needs of these children and helps in meeting those needs.

"The program pairs a child up with a police officer on a special day where the two will spend time together shopping at Target©, which is one of our other key community partners," said Captain Pat Patty.

The child will enjoy breakfast and lunch from other community sponsors and have a chance to meet and have their picture taken with Santa Claus.

Each child will have $300 to spend while shopping and are required to spend at least half on clothing.

"In the past we have seen many of the children spend the entire amount on clothing and even food or other needs for their family instead of themselves," Captain Patty added. "Publix© also became a community partner 2016 and provided food vouchers for the family."

"The guidance counselors in each of the school systems have a tremendous amount of input on the children chosen and for that reason we are able to help children who are well below the poverty line. The partnerships between the schools, police, local businesses and the community have been extraordinary. Many children who are chosen wound not have any Christmas if it were not for this program. We are planning on over forty kids this season."

