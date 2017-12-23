Abandoned car found with damage behind home in east Charlotte

Police found an abandoned car in a wooded area behind a home in east Charlotte.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police says a car was found with damage to the tires and a nearby fence near the intersection of Lynmont Drive and Idlewild Road.

According to officials, the driver fled the scene prior to police arriving on the scene.

CMPD is investigating to determine if the car had been reported stolen.

No further information has been released at this time.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.