CMPD: Man crashes car into south Charlotte home

A man suffered minor injuries after running his car into a house in south Charlotte early Saturday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police says the man ran his car into a home in the 700 block of West Arrowood Road. The said the man suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.

Officials are investigating the cause of the crash.

No further information has been released at this time.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.